Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aqua America’s second-quarter earnings per share and revenues lagged expectations. Total revenues improved year over year due to rate activity, organic growth and contribution from its acquired assets. Aqua America continues to benefit from the expanding customer base, which is resulted from acquisitions and organic initiatives. The company aims to invest more than $1.4 billion in the 2019-2021-time frame for strengthening infrastructure. Shares of Aqua America have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, similar to other water utilities, the company gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and impact performance. Moreover, contamination of water supplied might result in disruption of water services and lead the company to incur extra cost.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTR. Bank of America began coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

WTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 30,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,629. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,217,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

