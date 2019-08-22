Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading 10.1% Higher

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 30,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 65,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.