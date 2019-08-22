Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 7,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,721. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

