Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

