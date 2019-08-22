APIS Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, APIS has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $153,750.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024265 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000873 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000130 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

