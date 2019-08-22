Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 66.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth $105,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 168.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter worth $114,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,321. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $256,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

