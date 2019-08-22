Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price (up from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 887.14 ($11.59).

ANTO traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 816.80 ($10.67). 2,178,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 874.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 896.87. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

