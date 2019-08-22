Anpario’s (ANP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 324 ($4.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Anpario has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.98.

Get Anpario alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Prior bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,850 ($23,324.19).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.