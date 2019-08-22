Analyzing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & Iron Mountain (OTCMKTS:IRM)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 8.18% 19.65% 2.79%

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services $417.26 million 0.57 N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $4.23 billion 2.15 $363.35 million $2.30 13.76

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LSL Property Services and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Iron Mountain 2 4 2 0 2.00

Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $34.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. LSL Property Services does not pay a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats LSL Property Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches. It also provides marketing, conveyancing, and financial services. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

