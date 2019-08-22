Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Hold rating and $79 price target on Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) ahead of the release of 2Q19 (June) results on Thursday, August 1.””

7/29/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2019 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.15. 4,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,475. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

