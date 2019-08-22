Analysts Set Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.23 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,902,000 after purchasing an additional 776,539 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 344,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 583,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

