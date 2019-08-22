Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2019 – KKR & Co Inc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

8/21/2019 – KKR & Co Inc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

8/8/2019 – KKR & Co Inc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2019 – KKR & Co Inc is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – KKR & Co Inc was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – KKR & Co Inc was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.65.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 165,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

