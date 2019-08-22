Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report $589.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.17 million and the lowest is $585.00 million. Waters reported sales of $578.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.99. 362,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

