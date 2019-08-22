Analysts Expect Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will post $23.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.87 million to $24.89 million. Pointer Telocation reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full year sales of $87.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.75 million to $91.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.39 million, with estimates ranging from $101.77 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pointer Telocation.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTR. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pointer Telocation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 270,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,268. Pointer Telocation has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

