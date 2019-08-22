Analysts Expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Okta reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Okta to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cowen started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $2,735,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 100,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

