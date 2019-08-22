Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.28. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

FICO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,842. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.05.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 11,250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.09, for a total value of $4,051,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total value of $4,833,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $85,363,295.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,276 shares of company stock worth $28,057,760. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,001,000 after acquiring an additional 520,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 591,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

