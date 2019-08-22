Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 1,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,205. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.83. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,550,000 after acquiring an additional 113,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth $3,079,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

