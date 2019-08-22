Analysts Anticipate New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. New Relic reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC set a $120.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 4,627 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $270,679.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $107,289. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $252,631.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,947 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 23.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 1,488,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,942. New Relic has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

