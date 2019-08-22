Analysts Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will report $35.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.32 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $144.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.42 million to $145.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.22 million, with estimates ranging from $135.83 million to $147.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 125.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 180.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

