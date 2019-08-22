Analysts Anticipate ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts expect that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will post $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. ASML reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year sales of $13.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $14.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ABN Amro assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $215.26. The stock had a trading volume of 357,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.83. The company has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. ASML has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $234.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 461.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 115.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.