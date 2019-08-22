Amirali Talasaz Sells 100,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Chairman Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $10,017,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of -37.27. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.