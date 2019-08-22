Amirali Talasaz Sells 100,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Chairman Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $10,017,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of -37.27. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

