American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Tower were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 45.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 56.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $227.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,020 shares of company stock valued at $39,584,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

