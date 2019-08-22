American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 140.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.15. 32,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,110. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

