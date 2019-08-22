Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,500 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $49,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $74,000.

NYSE ALTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

