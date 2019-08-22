Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells $190,277.46 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $190,277.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $200,133.52.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $498,170.28.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $182,381.94.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $462,370.32.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $137,561.97.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $367,649.50.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.25, a P/E/G ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after buying an additional 498,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 324.6% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,640,000 after buying an additional 1,391,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.53 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

