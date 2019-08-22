Alpha Token (A) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and EtherFlyer. Alpha Token has a market cap of $196,273.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 82.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,842,657 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/Alpha_Token_Official_News . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

