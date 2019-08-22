Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,738. The company has a market capitalization of $313.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 117,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

