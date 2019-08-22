Alexander Scott Buys 39 Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.20).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrafin alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Alexander Scott acquired 39 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £149.37 ($195.18).

On Friday, June 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £151.60 ($198.09).

IHP traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 390 ($5.10). 369,415 shares of the company traded hands. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 373.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHP. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 345 ($4.51)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.