Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.49, 760,378 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,115,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Several research firms have commented on AKBA. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.