Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.49, 760,378 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,115,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Several research firms have commented on AKBA. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $574.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,885,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,086 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
