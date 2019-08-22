Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $701.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $701.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.24 million to $706.30 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $669.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $1,482,743. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 504,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

