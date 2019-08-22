Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

