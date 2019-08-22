AICHAIN (AIT) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. AICHAIN has a market cap of $1.15 million and $126,366.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded down 17% against the dollar. One AICHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BigONE, CoinBene and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AICHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AICHAIN

AICHAIN (CRYPTO:AIT) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

AICHAIN Token Trading

AICHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BigONE, CoinBene, BCEX, CoinEgg, FCoin, Allcoin, OTCBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AICHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AICHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.