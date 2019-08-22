Agrello Price Tops $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $345,945.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Agrello has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Agrello token can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello launched on July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

