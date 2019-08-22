Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $68.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 474,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.97, a P/E/G ratio of 76.46 and a beta of -0.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $60.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,907,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $353,921,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,564,000 after purchasing an additional 392,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

