Aeternity (AE) Trading Up 2% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Zebpay, Kyber Network and OTCBTC. Aeternity has a market cap of $66.87 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 325,711,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,890,354 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene, BitMart, BigONE, IDAX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Liqui, Mercatox, DragonEX, Koinex, FCoin, OTCBTC, Binance, Crex24, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, Zebpay, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

