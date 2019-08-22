Aeon Price Tops $0.67 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00006739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $3,926.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00797685 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004150 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.