ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.55 ($58.78).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ADO Properties stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €36.76 ($42.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. ADO Properties has a one year low of €34.88 ($40.56) and a one year high of €55.75 ($64.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

