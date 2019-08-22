ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.20. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 12,922 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5,813,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $21,802,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295,580 shares in the company, valued at $16,108,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

