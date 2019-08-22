Adelphoi Market Cap Reaches $116,916.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $116,916.00 and $279.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00267974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01327342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

