Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Position Lowered by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Addus Homecare worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 228,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 163,524 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 219.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth $9,015,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 17.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth $2,389,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 4,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,501. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $92.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,990 shares of company stock valued at $33,887,628 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

