Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 13.5%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09, 1,446,702 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 741,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,881,587.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,568,660.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,493,273 shares of company stock worth $5,535,307 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 872,408 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 699,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 158,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

