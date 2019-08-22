Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 7,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,593. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $986.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 170.47% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

