Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $787.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.01 million and the highest is $804.70 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $760.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 8,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

