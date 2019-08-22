$934.87 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce sales of $934.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $933.00 million and the highest is $937.20 million. Carter’s reported sales of $923.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Carter’s has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.71.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.