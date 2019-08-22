$708.04 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $708.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.70 million and the lowest is $704.60 million. Icon posted sales of $655.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 6,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after buying an additional 528,992 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Icon by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,005,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 521,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Icon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after purchasing an additional 154,142 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Icon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,353,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Icon by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $155.47. 686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

