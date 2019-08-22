$701.88 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $701.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.70 million and the lowest is $695.40 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $665.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 200.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $132,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.85. 7,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,287. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.