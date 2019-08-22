6,300 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $135,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,817 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,547,000 after purchasing an additional 645,094 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 657,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 631,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

OMC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,840. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

