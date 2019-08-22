$63.65 Million in Sales Expected for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will post sales of $63.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Opus Bank reported sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $252.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.90 million to $255.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $258.50 million to $269.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Opus Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Opus Bank by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Opus Bank by 11,397.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 354,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

