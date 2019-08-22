$557.39 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $557.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.58 million. Masonite International posted sales of $557.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.40. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

