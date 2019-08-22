$523.92 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will announce sales of $523.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $435.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.13. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 99,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $4,421,611.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $2,256,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $343,531.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,373,059 shares of company stock worth $187,742,559. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

